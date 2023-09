09/08/2023 September 8, 2023

As the G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi, India's pragmatic approach to global challenges is under scrutiny. With Russia's Putin and China's Xi absent, can India still steer the G20 towards benefiting the Global South? In this discussion, we engage with DW Bureau Chef in Delhi, Amrita Cheema, and our DW China Expert, Clifford Coonan.