India's first HIV+ staffed cafe breaks social stigmas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Kolkata's Cafe Positive aims to end the stigmas against people who have HIV, one cup at a time.
Many left-leaning Indians pointed out that the legendary singer had supported PM Narendra Modi, while some Hindu extremists accused Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, of "spitting" on Mangeshkar at her funeral.
Streaming services have surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. The online platforms are changing the way Bollywood is traditionally produced and consumed, but will it topple the industry?
India is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccine drive, but vaccination rates remain higher among men. Many women lack access to health information and transport, driving the disparity.
Authorities are investigating the architects behind Bulli Bai, an app that shared dozens of images of prominent Muslim women for a fake online "auction" before it was taken down.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version