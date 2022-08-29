India's emerging plant-based foods market faces growth challenges

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
India's plant-based foods market is in its early stages but is steadily growing. Companies are trying out new ways to attract new consumers.
The Russian president's "pivot to Asia" looks shaky after India and China gave him a subtle cold shoulder at a recent conference. Southeast Asian countries are wary of a Western backlash if they cooperate with Moscow.
Agricultural land inundated by flooding is set to have long-term humanitarian and economic impacts in Pakistan. Billions of dollars worth of rice, sugar and wheat have already been lost.
For decades, Pakistan has been providing "diplomatic" help to separatists in India-administered Kashmir, but the support has waned considerably in the past few years due to rising economic and political turmoil at home.
More than 1,500 people have died in elephant attacks in India in the past three years, and 300 of the animals have been killed in retaliation. Authorities are seeking long-term solutions to stop deadly encounters.
