India's COVID crisis takes toll on mental health

Indians are facing a second health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Fear and anxiety about the disease and the overwhelmed healthcare system has spread through the population, causing a decline in mental health throughout the country.

"The impact of COVID-19 has not just been the obvious physical one. It is surrounded by pain, death and isolation. It is having a huge impact on people's mental health too," N V Ashwini, founder of Bangalore-based charity Muktha Foundation, told DW.

India's elderly are struggling

Senior citizens, one of the groups most at-risk from coronavirus, have seen their mental health deteriorate significantly in the past months.

"There has been an increase of over 50% among senior citizens when it comes to mental health disorders," India-based non-governmental organization Agewell Foundation for elderly people told DW. This included: "anxiety, sleeplessness, nightmares, depression as well as weakness and fatigue."

The organization held conversations with around 5,000 elderly people in India in April. Of these, around 63% reported developing symptoms of depression. This was in part due to loneliness and social isolation caused by restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus.

Elderly people diagnosed with pre-existing psychiatric conditions, "such as depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorders and dementia have shown exacerbations," Agewell Foundation founder Himanshu Rath told DW.

It is not just the elderly who are suffering. Young people have lost jobs and employment opportunities. They have also seen their education and training disrupted. "The long-term impact of the pandemic will be very severe and take a long time to fix. The proportion of young workers affected by the crisis appears to be even higher," Mahesh Vyas, the CEO of the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy, told DW.

Frontline workers cannot cope

Unable to cope with the immense stress of working amid the pandemic, frontline health workers and doctors have also taken their own lives. Many have to contend with stigma from their community and family as well as their own concerns about getting infected.

A doctor at a private hospital in India's capital city Delhi took his own life in early May this year. It became a high-profile incident as the doctor had saved hundreds of lives in April but developed depression in the face of rising numbers of coronavirus deaths.

"Doctors are working without a break and under stressful conditions and this is having an impact on their own mental health," former chief of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Ravi Wankhedkar told DW.

India's underlying mental health crisis

India was struggling with a mental health crisis even prior to the pandemic.

India's suicide mortality rate was the highest in the world, reporting about 381 suicides daily in 2019, according to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau. This was an increase of nearly 3.4% suicide deaths as compared to 2018.

The country also reported a large number of people diagnosed with a mental illness.

In 2017, over 197 million people in India had a diagnosed mental disorder out of a population of 1.3 billion. This included 45.7 million people with depressive disorders and 44.9 million with anxiety disorders, according to a study published in medical journal, the Lancet.

Is India's mental healthcare provision sufficient?

However, the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the number of people. There are growing concerns that India's mental health provision is not adequately equipped to cope with a widespread mental health crisis.

Many Indians are struggling to cope with the mental fallout of the coronavirus pandemic

The industrial town of Jamshedpur in eastern Jharkhand state reported an unusually high number of over 100 suicides in the past four months alone. Health officials attributed these deaths to anxiety and depression linked to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the deadly second wave, suicide helplines across the country have been overwhelmed by calls from those whose lives have been affected.

"The calls have gone up three or four times more in the last three months. Right now, people are numbed by bereavement and are helpless. Some are experiencing collective grief. It will all come out and there is bound to be blowback in a few months," Nelson Vinod Moses of the Suicide Prevention India Foundation told DW.

Other mental health professionals agree. They warn the conditions created by the fallout from the pandemic will be a perfect breeding ground for chronic stress, anxiety, depression, alcohol dependence and self-harm.

The government is facing increasing calls to launch a mental health-focused national public health awareness campaign similar to those used to eradicate polio or to combat the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV.

"The big question is whether India's healthcare system remains prepared to tackle the mental consequences of the disease," Moses said.

"This underreported crisis has come to the fore. It will only lessen if we have proper community-based care that can be provided at all levels," Moses advised.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India sees its darkest days of pandemic India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID patients turn to informal health services Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Doctors treating patients wherever possible A health care worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Suffering patients plead for oxygen A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India in mourning A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India's younger population also hit This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious' The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake 'Swallowing our city's people like a monster' The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Vaccine drive falling behind India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine. Author: Sou-Jie Brunnersum



If you are having suicidal thoughts or are thinking about hurting yourself, please seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you are in the world, at www.befrienders.org.