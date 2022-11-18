India's Changing Cultural Scene

Bollywood is one stereotypical association with India’s arts scene. But what lies beyond the stereotypes? What role do topics like gender and diversity play?
https://p.dw.com/p/4JjWX
Advertisement
Arts.21 meets creatives from India who are breaking new ground and taboos.
Bollywood - Beyond the Stereotypes
Millions of fans have been captivated by India’s iconic films. But the pandemic and an uptick in streaming have caused a decline in Bollywood’s popularity. Are the tropes of India’s “dream factory” still appealing to audiences?
Dancing with the Camera
Indian artist Dayanita Singh has been breaking ground in photography since the 1980s. She rearranges her photos again and again to forge new connections between people and places, creating a moving portrait of Indian society. “Dancing With My Camera” is the title of her current exhibition.
Political, Feminist, and Queer
Sandbox Collective in India is creating space for art that challenges the public. Two bold curators aim to shake things up and make experimental fields more accessible, both in Bangalore and in collaboration with artists around the world.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 19.11.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 20.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 21.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 22.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SUN 20.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 22.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3