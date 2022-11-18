India's Changing Cultural Scene

Bollywood is one stereotypical association with India’s arts scene. But what lies beyond the stereotypes? What role do topics like gender and diversity play?

Arts.21 meets creatives from India who are breaking new ground and taboos.

Bollywood - Beyond the Stereotypes

Millions of fans have been captivated by India’s iconic films. But the pandemic and an uptick in streaming have caused a decline in Bollywood’s popularity. Are the tropes of India’s “dream factory” still appealing to audiences?

Image: DW

Dancing with the Camera

Indian artist Dayanita Singh has been breaking ground in photography since the 1980s. She rearranges her photos again and again to forge new connections between people and places, creating a moving portrait of Indian society. “Dancing With My Camera” is the title of her current exhibition.

Political, Feminist, and Queer

Sandbox Collective in India is creating space for art that challenges the public. Two bold curators aim to shake things up and make experimental fields more accessible, both in Bangalore and in collaboration with artists around the world.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 19.11.2022 – 05:02 UTC

SUN 20.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 20.11.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 20.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 21.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 22.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 20.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC

TUE 22.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3