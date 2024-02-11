India’s capital Delhi battles ‘eyes-watering’ pollution

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia’s capital Delhi battles ‘eyes-watering’ pollutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaGasia Ohanes11/02/2024November 2, 2024India's supreme court recently ruled that clean air was a fundamental human right, but despite a ban on the use of fireworks, the sky over India’s capital Delhi lit up with illicit bursts of light for the festival of Diwali.https://p.dw.com/p/4mVodAdvertisement