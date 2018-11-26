 India′s camel nomads compete for a place in the modern world | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

India's camel nomads compete for a place in the modern world

The humble camel's hump can easily overshadow the animal's other characteristics — such as the health benefits of its milk. Efforts are underway to change that, and keep an old tradition alive in the process.

Watch video 07:36
Now live
07:36 mins.

India: Preserving Rajasthan's camel herds

Project goal: Keeping camels in Rajasthan and the creation of rural sources of income
Implementation: Establishment of a camel value chain by training camel shepherds in hygienic milk production, government advocacy for supporting framework conditions (pasture rights) and raising awareness about the health benefits of camel milk
Project size: € 100,000 ($113,750) over three years
Financial support: Misereor and private supporters, including the startup Oasis
Project partner: League for Pastoral Peoples and Endogenous Livestock Development (LPP) and Camel Charisma

For centuries, the Raika community has lived in India's desert state of Rajasthan with and from camels. But as traditional grazing land is given over to agriculture, the herders' way of life has come under threat, and a growing number of young people are left with little choice but to move to urban areas in search of jobs. An NGO is working with the Raika to establish a system that enables them to market wool and milk products derived from their animals.

A film by Cornelia Borrmann

Audios and videos on the topic

India: Preserving Rajasthan's camel herds  

Related content

Indien Nomaden mit Kamelen

Saving Rajasthan's Camels 26.11.2018

The Raika people have been herding camels in Rajasthan for centuries. But their traditional way of life is now under threat. A German NGO is helping Raika sustain their livelihood.

Nepal Gefahren durch Pestizide in Landwirtschaft

In Nepal, puppets teach eco-friendly farming methods 28.08.2018

Pesticides, deforestation and monocultures are wreaking havoc for Nepalese farmers, causing landslides and degrading the soil. Activists are using puppetry to make a change.

Honigbiene

Paper cups: A silent killer of India's honeybees? 20.06.2018

Paper cups are killing India's honeybees, two studies show. The important pollinators are attracted to the sugary residue left behind by beverages. Small changes could make a big difference in saving India's bees.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Indien Nomaden mit Kamelen (DW/Cornelia Borrmann)

Saving Rajasthan's Camels

The traditional lifestyle of the Raika camel herders in Rajasthan is under threat. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - A plant with frost

Quote of the week

"We need nature, but nature doesn't need us." Lala Njava 