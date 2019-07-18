 Indian veterans back in dangerous waters to fight pirates | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 18.07.2019

Business

Indian veterans back in dangerous waters to fight pirates

Maritime security firms are increasingly turning to India and other Asian countries to hire lower-paid security guards. For some armed forces veterans, it's a lucrative way to return to civilian life.

Indian maritime security personnel

The confrontation with Somali pirates still sends shivers down Abdul Razack's spine. It was a close shave for the former Indian Navy sailor.

Razack and his team of former Indian veterans were manning an oil tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Somalia in 2013, when they came under attack from pirates.

The buccaneers relentlessly pursued the tanker, unfazed by several rounds of warning gunshots. As the chase went on, Razack's team was fast running out of ammunition. But as luck would have it, the pirates gave up their pursuit, knowing little that the guards and crew onboard the tanker were just short of becoming sitting ducks.

"We feared for our lives," Razack said. "Had the pirates not left, we would have been dead."

Razack today runs a hiring firm that supplies Indian veterans to global maritime security firms, which are turning to Asia for lower-paid guards to drive down costs in a crowded industry that is struggling amid a decline in piracy off the coast of Somalia.

The demand for cheap labor has provided Indian armed forces veterans with a lucrative path back to civilian life. Indian guards with over 15 years of experience in the forces can earn as much as five times their last drawn salaries in the military — remunerations attractive enough for them to embark on a risky second innings.

"There was always a threat to life. We did not know we would come back to India or not. My family was worried for me," Razack told DW. "But the salary was enough to convince my family. They understood that the high risk came with the promise of a higher salary."

Abdul Razack, an Indian Navy veteran and a former maritime security personnel

Razack says his recruitment firm has placed 1,500 Indian veterans in the maritime security industry over the past few years

Lean period

Private maritime security firms mushroomed in the late 2000s, when piracy off the Horn of Africa was at its peak. They supplied security teams to secure ships traversing the dangerous waters. The guards were drawn predominantly from elite military units in the UK, the US and Greece.

As the industry became more crowded, the smaller players started hiring lower-paid guards from India, Sri Lanka and other Asian countries to remain competitive. In most cases, these guards lacked the experience and expertise of their Western peers.

"These smaller companies that were driving the 'price wars' introduced to the industry the whole Asian game," said Dimitris Maniatis, chief commercial officer of Diaplous, one of the largest private maritime security firms. "Each and every company tried to find an agent who could supply them guards at the lowest possible rate."   

Soon the bigger firms, including Diaplous, also joined the bandwagon to avoid being priced out of an industry that within 4 years of its inception had nearly 500 companies. Many of the companies have since folded up, unable to survive the competition amid a fall in piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Piracy remains rampant in the Gulf of Guinea, off the West African coast.

Read more: West Africa's tough battle with piracy     

Watch video 05:06

Journalist kidapped by Somali pirates talks to DW

Cheap but effective

The pursuit of cheap labor has brought about a drastic demographic change in the workforce. Nearly two-thirds of the guards employed by the industry today are Asians, including Nepalese, Burmese and Filipinos.

The shipping companies hiring their services ensure they are served their local food. The only exceptions are firms from China, which only serve Chinese meals.

The Asian guards are paid less than half the salaries drawn by their Western peers. An experienced team leader from the West would earn around $4,500 (€3,600) per month, while his Indian counterpart would make around $2,000.

A Western newbie would get paid around $1,600 per month, while a new Indian guard would receive $750 per month, minus the job agent's commission.

"I don't believe that nationals coming from countries that require lower monthly salaries are of lesser quality because of their nationality," Maniatis told DW. 

"India, for example, has a brilliant navy and excellent officer academies. These people come with a wealth of knowledge on marine operations, on vessel operations, on maritime security, on interaction with naval assets in the region. They also understand patterns of life at sea and don't mistake fishermen for pirates, for example," he said.

More than a third of the guards at Diaplous, which means "sea passage" in Greek, are from India, while another 10% are from Sri Lanka.

Maniatis stressed that his company does not employ Gurkhas from Nepal, unlike many British firms. Gurkha soldiers are an integral part of the British army and are known for their valor. "We don't understand how a mountainous people from a landlocked country could operate onboard a vessel sailing on the high seas," he said.

Dangerous trend

Despite a rise in demand following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last month, many maritime security firms are struggling to stay afloat.

Several of them are not even hiring any guards, instead they are simply leasing them from recruitment firms to cut corners.

"This is alarming, extremely dangerous for the operation and the industry as whole," said Maniatis. "They do not have any training. They lack understanding of the standard operating procedures of the company hiring them and they do not have proper certification when it comes to the weapons they would be using."

  • A masked Somali pirate stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel on shore near Hobyo, Somalia (Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    An intercontinental problem

    Attacks on ships by pirates off the Horn of Africa have been declining since Operation Atalanta, a European mission to secure the region's water for shipping, got underway in 2008. But now the problem is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea. EU leaders are preparing to announce a strategy to increase security efforts in the region.

  • Map of the Gulf of Guinea and the Horn of Africa

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Piracy spreads west

    The International Maritime Bureau in London, which monitors pirate activities, has reported at least 10 incidents in the Gulf of Aden and at least 28 in the Gulf of Guinea in 2013. The number of attacks on the Horn of Africa has been falling steadily: Last year, 75 ships were reported attacked and 237 in 2011. In the Gulf of Guinea, 58 incidents were recorded in 2012, compared to 64 in 2011.

  • Two Somali men look across Mogadishu's fishing harbor

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Environmental beginnings

    Failed governance in Somalia led to overfishing of its coastline by other countries in the early 1990s. Toxic waste was subsequently dumped in its waters, crippling the local fishing industry. The combination of factors caused some Somalis to resort to piracy, while others later determined it was a good way to make money. Piracy surged in Somali waters in the late 2000s.

  • A group of suspected pirates is taken into custody by the crew of an EU warship

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Crackdown shows results

    Pirate attacks along the Horn of Africa have decreased since the international naval presence there was bolstered. In 2012, 35 ships were attacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, compared with 163 in 2009. In former piracy hotspots, locals are more concerned about fishing than capturing cargo ships.

  • A trial of Somali pirates in a courtroom in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Philipp Guelland)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    On trial in foreign courts

    Those captured and accused of piracy can face trial far from their home countries. Where they end up depends on who catches them or the ship they attacked. In 2012, for example, 10 Somalis were sentenced to jail by a Hamburg court for attacking a German-flagged ship. The UN and EU are backing efforts to improve the judicial systems closer to where pirates operate.

  • Nigerian militants patrol the creeks of the Niger delta. (Photo: George EsirI)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Trend toward more violence

    West African pirates' methods can be more violent than those off the Horn of Africa. While Somali pirates know they will forfeit ransom if their hostages come to harm, pirates in the west are mainly interested in the oil or valuable cargo on board and less concerned about the people. Their hijacking methods are similar - approaching large vessels out at sea in small craft.

  • An oil rig in the Niger Delta, Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Haves and have-nots

    In the West, Nigeria has been exporting oil for the past 20 years, but most of its people have not benefited from the extensive revenues. Almost two-thirds of Nigeria's population lives below the poverty line. To those without livelihoods, the risks of piracy can seem worth it. Political instability and social conflict have left room for pirate gangs to consolidate in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • Soldiers from Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    No easy fix

    While a heavy international military presence was effective in reducing piracy near Somalia, the same solution cannot easily be applied to the Gulf of Guinea. As those countries are sovereign states, their own authorities must work together to find a solution. Still, international interest in finding an answer is high, especially since the region supplies 20 percent of Europe's oil and gas.

  • Somali refugee families at a feeding center in Mogadishu (Photo: Abdurashid Abikara)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Options for a better life

    The key to reducing piracy is improving people's lives on land. The challenges are vast - from improving judicial systems to creating a sustainable economy to effectively managing the consequences of natural disasters - like here in a Somali food aid facility where families received rations during a severe drought in 2012.

    Author: Samantha Early


