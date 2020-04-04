 Indian twins receive viral names amid coronavirus pandemic | News | DW | 04.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indian twins receive viral names amid coronavirus pandemic

An Indian couple has called newborn twins "Corona" and "Covid" amid the country's lockdown. The names were meant as a reminder of the hardships of the delivery but also had a positive connotation, they said.

Two babies at a hospital in India (Getty Images/AFP/M. Sharma)

Two newborn twins born in the city of Raipur in India's central Chhattisgarh state have been receiving more than the usual share of attention after their parents named them "Corona" and "Covid."

The names for the girl and the boy, referring to the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, were selected as India remains in a nationwide lockdown imposed in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease.

The mother of the children, 27-year-old Preeti Verma, told the Press Trust of India news agency that the names were intended by her and her husband as a reminder of the difficulties of the delivery amid lockdown conditions in the early hours of March 27.

Read more: Coronavirus: Indian mosque event becomes infection hotspot

Watch video 02:43

India: Migrant workers stranded by lockdown face hunger

Reversible decision

She said she and her husband had been stopped by police several times on their way to the hospital, with road traffic also subject to restrictions. As an added difficulty, the twins were reportedly born by cesarean section.

Justifying the choice of the unusual names, Verma stressed that the pandemic had not had only negative effects, but had also encouraged people to think about sanitation, hygiene and other good health practices.

Read more: Indian cricketers face backlash for supporting Pakistan virus fund

However, the couple reportedly said they might change their decision later and give their children other names.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

DW recommends

India's new residence law triggers fury in Kashmir

New Delhi has announced a controversial new domicile law for the highly disputed Himalayan region. Experts and rights activists warn the move could renew tensions in the already restive Muslim-majority territory. (04.04.2020)  

WhatsApp in India: Scourge of violence-inciting fake news tough to tackle

With tension still rife in riot-hit areas of Delhi, online rumors of violence have kept the public on edge. Unrest spurred by fake news, however, is not unusual in India — and experts say it is difficult to combat. (11.03.2020)  

Related content

El Salvador La Bermeja Friedhof in San Salvador

Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 60,000 04.04.2020

Almost half of all deaths have occurred in Italy and Spain, as Europe struggles with the pandemic. Germany has warned of an increase in domestic violence due to stay-at-home measures. Follow DW for the latest.

Gastarbeiter Migranten Delhi Indien Lockdown Camps

Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi struggles to feed migrants left behind 04.04.2020

Amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the lives of migrant daily wage workers in the Indian capital region revolve around long lines and uncertainty over their next meal. Seerat Chabba reports.

Coronavirus Flughafen Frankfurt

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism 02.04.2020

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.

Advertisement