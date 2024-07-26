Indian students look to Europe for educational opportunity

Indian students are the top recipients of a prestigious EU scholarship program, which is celebrating its 20th year. Europe and India are seeking new ways to cooperate on academics and research.

Abhishek Kumar had spent seven years working with the Indian government and the Central Bank of India when he realized he wanted to launch an international career.

"I always felt like I was behind a glass wall, longing to be more connected with the world," he told DW.

In 2022, Kumar was awarded a scholarship to take part in the EU's Erasmus Mundus Joint master's degree (EMJMD) program. He left home in Mumbai to study at financial journalism at City, University of London, in the UK, which despite not being an EU member, has limited cooperation with the EMJMD.

"The quality of education here is top-notch, and the opportunity to study in two European countries offers a broader perspective," said Kumar. "Receiving a scholarship makes it significantly easier to focus on studying," he added.

Kumar is one of a growing number of Indian students who have received the highly competitive Erasmus Mundus scholarship to study in Europe.

Indian students top the list of scholarship recipients

In 2024, 146 Indian students were awarded the scholarship. Since the program began in 2004, over 2000 Indian students have received the scholarship, making India the "the largest beneficiary of the program," according to a press release by the EU's delegation to India marking the 20th anniversary of the scholarship program.

The EU's Erasmus program was established in 1987 to promote academic and cultural exchange between universities and higher education institutions across Europe. Over the years, the program has been expanded and is now called Erasmus+.

This expansion has also created opportunities for students outside of Europe, including the EMJMD program. The scholarship fully covers tuition, travel costs and provides a living stipend. The student gets an opportunity to study and do research at two or more universities in different European countries, earning joint or double degrees.

Combining all of Erasmus+ scholarship opportunities for students coming from outside of the EU, more than 6,000 Erasmus+ short and long-term scholarships have been awarded to Indian students since 2004.

In June, Herve Delphin, ambassador of the European Union to India, congratulated the 2024 Indian recipients of the Erasmus Mundus scholarship at an event in New Delhi.

"India ranks as the top recipient of Erasmus+ scholarship since its inception, despite its competitive nature, speaks volumes about the caliber of Indian students," Delphin said, according to a press release.

"Over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Europe, reflecting a growing appreciation for the continent's diverse academic offerings, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth," Delphin added.

Competitive Indian applicants

Bettina Anderson, coordinator for the Erasmus Mundus Journalism, Media and Globalization program, told DW that Indian students "seem to have one of the highest success rates in terms of scholarships."

"Indian applicants are always among the top three in numbers, which also statistically increases their chances of receiving scholarships," she added. However, Anderson emphasized that quality, not nationality, is the main criteria when awarding a scholarship.

"We select students based on their academic background and portfolio. We have never given a scholarship to someone who was not good enough. In recent years, we have incorporated application essays to ensure a fair evaluation of students from different backgrounds. Grades alone are difficult to compare across countries, so we look at both academic and practical experience," she said.

"Indian students have consistently demonstrated high quality in both academia and journalism," added Anderson.

Hailing from Mumbai, 24-year-old Priyal Shah is currently enrolled in media studies at Germany's Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. Shah comes from a humble economic background, and the scholarship was necessary to allow her to study in Europe.

"When I found out I had been awarded the Erasmus Mundus scholarship, I was relieved to know that I would get the best education without worrying about financing," she told DW.

EU–India partnerships

The Indo-Pacific strategy of the EU also includes collaboration with India through higher education programs.

European institutions, supported by Erasmus+ and Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation funding program, have developed partnerships with Indian counterparts.

Similarly, India's New Education Policy also promotes internationalization, allowing dual degrees, joint programs, and foreign campuses in India.

The number of Indian students studying abroad is projected to more than double from the 2019 total, potentially reaching up to 1.8 million by 2024, according to data from the International Consultants for Education and Fairs.

"Many Indian students who join the Mundus Journalism program aspire to return to academia and teach future generations with their gained perspectives. The broader perspectives and freedom of speech they learn in this program are often more comprehensive than in their national programs," said Anderson.

Indian institutions are intensifying what is being called "internationalization at home" through formal and informal curricula, that seeks to make up for the limited study abroad opportunities for Indian students.

This has led to more Collaborative Online International Learning programs, where online courses bring together students and teachers from the around the world in a virtual learning space.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn