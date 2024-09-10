Indian state shuts down Manipur internet, imposes curfew

The curfew and cut to internet access follow anti-government protests by hundreds of students. They accuse authorities of failing to control ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Indian authorities on Tuesday cut internet access for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in three districts of Manipur, in northern India, following days of clashes between protesters and the police.

The government order also included the closure of public and private universities in the state due to the student protests.

“It has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain public order and stop the spread of disinformation and false rumors,” the local government said in a notice.

What is happening in Manipur?

The state of Manipur has been the scene of violent clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei community and the mostly Christian Kuki community.

The conflict escalated on September 1 when fighting resumed and drones were used to drop explosives.

On Monday, hundreds of Meitei students protested against these attacks, which have claimed at least 11 lives.

According to a police statement, protesters threw stones and bottles in front of the governor’s residence. Authorities used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

Around 45 people were injured, according to a police officer.

Protesters gave Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya a 24-hour deadline to remove the state's top police official and security adviser for failing to control the violence, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

When did the clashes begin?

The clashes began last year over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that are given to Kukis.

At least 225 people have died, and around 60,000 have been displaced since then, according to government figures.

Students say they are frustrated with authorities for not finding a solution to the conflict.

Manipur, a state of about 3.7 million people, is governed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Neither Modi nor his party has commented on the recent violent incidents.

Not Manipur's first internet shutdown

The government of Manipur had already cut internet access last year following the initial outbreak of violence.

It was one of the longest internet shutdowns in India.

fmf/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)