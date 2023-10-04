  1. Skip to content
Indian soldiers missing in flash flood

October 4, 2023

Nearly two dozen Indian troops have gone missing after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the mountainous state of Sikkim.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X5QX
Teesta River, Sikkim, India.
Image: Prabhakarmani Tewari/DW

A powerful flash flood in India has led to the disappearance of 23 soldiers, following a cloudburst in the northeastern state of Sikkim, the Indian army said on Wednesday.

"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush," the army said in a statement, adding that search operations were underway.

Lhonak Lake lies at the base of a glacier in the snowy mountains that surround Kangchenjunga — the world's third highest mountain.

"Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details," news agency ANI quoted a defense spokesperson as saying.

What caused the Himachal Pradesh floods?

dvv/kb (AFP, Reuters)

 

