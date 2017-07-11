Indian singer and cultural icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Indian Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, her doctor Pratit Samdani told reporters. She was hospitalized on January 11 after contracting COVID-19.

'Nightingale of India'

Born in Maharashtra on September 28, 1929, Mangeshkar had a singing career that spanned more than 73 years. She sung an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages during her lifetime.

She started her musical training early under her father Deenanath, singing in his theatrical productions when she was five. Her father's death when she was only 13 forced her to support four younger siblings.

The family eventually moved to Mumbai, India's film industry capital, in 1945. There Mangeshkar pursued a career as a playback singer, and eventually became a mega star.

She was revered as the "Melody Queen'" and "Nightingale of India," famed for her smooth but sharp voice. The legendary singer performed everything from patriotic songs to romantic numbers, both in films and albums.

Two days of national mourning will be observed, Reuters TV partner ANI reported, citing government sources.

Mangeshkar is survived by her four siblings.

