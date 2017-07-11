Indian singer and cultural icon Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Indian Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mangeshkar had a singing career that spanned more than 73 years and sang an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.