 Indian police save baby from being buried alive

News

Indian police save baby from being buried alive

Two people have been detained in India's Hyderabad for trying to bury a little girl alive, police said. Officers confronted the suspects at the scene after being alerted by a taxi driver.

Bild der Künstlerin Leena Kejriwal zum Projekt Missing (Leena Kejriwal)

Authorities in southern India saved a baby as her grandfather and another man were preparing to bury her, police said on Friday.

The police were alerted by a taxi driver who noticed the men digging a hole in a suburb of the city of Hyderabad, the capital of India's Telangana state.

Police confronted the suspects, who admitted they were preparing to bury the child, but said she had died during a failed surgery. They told the police that the body would not be allowed in public transport so they put it in a bag and started to dig a pit, The Hindu newspaper reported. However, the officers noticed that the girl was moving and transported her to a hospital.

"They thought the baby had died and were told by other family members not to bring the body home," police officer A. Srinivasulu told the AFP news agency.

"We are just happy that the baby was rescued," the officer said.

Watch video 02:26

The unwanted daughters of India

Millions of missing girls

The two men were later released while police conducted their investigation. The authorities suspect the incident was an attempt of female infanticide.

Read more: Why many Indians prefer sons over daughters

Many families in India avoid raising baby girls, who are seen as a financial burden, and many mothers terminate pregnancies after finding out the baby is female. A 2011 census showed a massive gap between genders in India, with only 940 females for 1,000 males.

The reports of the Hyderabad incident come two weeks after another newborn girl was found buried alive in the northern region in the country. A man found the baby in a clay pot while digging a grave for his own stillborn daughter.

Why many Indians prefer sons over daughters

Despite numerous campaigns and popular slogans over the years, the fondness for sons remains strong among Indian parents. Many of them continue to see boys as an investment and girls a liability. Murali Krishnan reports. (31.01.2018)  

India: 63 million women statistically 'missing,' 21 million unwanted

The Indian government says sex-selective abortions and a neglect of girls have resulted in millions of statistically "missing" women. Despite the numbers, some gender equality indicators have improved for women. (30.01.2018)  

The unwanted daughters of India  

