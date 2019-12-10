 Indian parliament approves citizenship bill, sparking protests | News | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indian parliament approves citizenship bill, sparking protests

Protesters in India's ethnically diverse northern regions clashed with police, as the contentious bill passed the upper house of parliament. Muslims would be excluded from the fast-track citizenship laws.

Indians protest against new citizenship bill

India's government cleared the final hurdle to enact its citizenship law on Wednesday, after the upper house of Parliament approved it. The controversial legislation will fast-track citizenship claims for immigrants from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries.

The legislation was approved 125-105 by the upper house, after the lower house voted in support of it late on Tuesday. 

Critics of the bill have said it undermines the country's secular constitution and discriminates against Muslims; Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government argues that the law is a provision for non-Muslims fleeing persecution in their previous homes.

"A landmark day for India and our nation's ethos of compassion and brotherhood!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. "This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," he added.

Read more: India proposes nationwide citizen's list, Muslims fear discrimination

Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs, who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015 will all be eligible for fast-track citizenship.

Modi's government dismissed the criticism, saying Muslims from those three countries are excluded from the bill because they do not face discrimination in those countries.

Watch video 02:23

New law in India grants citizenship to religious minorities

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, saying that "for India's Muslims, there is nothing to worry about, nothing to debate."

"They are citizens, and will remain citizens," Shah added.

Protests against the law turned violent on Wednesday in India's ethnically diverse northeastern region.

The army deployed troops in Tripura state and put reinforcements on standby in neighboring Assam, as police faced off with thousands of protesters, using water cannons and tear gas.

Students at Aligarh Muslim University took part in a hunger strike to protest the bill.

Read more: Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir

‘Second class citizens'

Many Muslims in India say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens since Modi came to power in 2014 and began enacting policies to match his party's Hindu nationalist platform.

"The Indian government is creating legal grounds to strip millions of Muslims of the fundamental right of equal access to citizenship," Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


P Chidambaram from the opposition Congress party said the government was "wrecking and demolishing" India's secular constitution.

Upper house opposition lawmaker Derek O'Brien said the legislation had an "eerie similarity" to Nazi laws against Jews in 1930s Germany.

"In 1935 there were citizenship laws to protect people with German blood ... today we have a faulty bill that wants to define who true Indian citizens are," he said.

jcg/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

India citizenship lists: Nearly 2 million face statelessness

An effort by the state of Assam to tackle illegal immigration going back five decades has identified 1.9 million people who are ineligible for Indian citizenship. Critics say the list discriminates against Muslims. (31.08.2019)  

India proposes nationwide citizen's list, Muslims fear discrimination

India has proposed creating a list of all people who legally fulfill Indian citizenship requirements. Opponents fear the list could be used to target minority groups. Murali Krishnan reports. (26.11.2019)  

Kashmir: Non-local workers pay the price for demographic changes

Attacks against non-local workers have increased in Kashmir since India scrapped the region's special status. Locals fear that the government is planning to establish non-Muslim settlements to alter Kashmir's demography. (14.11.2019)  

Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir

The official restructuring of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir comes into effect on October 31. The region’s special status had been a thorn in the side of Hindu nationalists for a long time. (31.10.2019)  

Opinion: India's forced unity will not bring peace

India is to be a unified nation, says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in Kashmir are experiencing what that entails. The region is a tinderbox, also because of Modi's politics, writes journalist Peter Sturm. (15.08.2019)  

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir, a volatile Himalayan region that has been experiencing an armed insurgency for nearly three decades. Many Kashmiris are now fed up with both Islamabad and New Delhi. (27.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New law in India grants citizenship to religious minorities  

Related content

New law in India grants citizenship to religious minorities 10.12.2019

Lawmakers in India have passed legislation that grants citizenship to religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not to Muslims. The law has triggered widespread protests, and critics say it is part of Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim agenda.

Indien National Register of Citizens | Assam, Einsicht in Entwurf

India parliament passes citizenship amendment bill 09.12.2019

For the first time, India would use religion as a legal basis for determining nationality, if the bill passes the upper house too. It's part of the Hindu nationalist strategy promoted by Narendra Modi.

Indien Großbrand Neu Delhi

Major fire rips through New Delhi factory, dozens killed 08.12.2019

More than 40 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital, New Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the fire as "extremely horrific."

Advertisement