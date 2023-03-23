Indian opposition leader sentenced over Modi remark

The statement irked members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A criminal defamation case was filed against Gandhi by Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator who said that the statement had offended everyone named Modi in India.
During the conviction, Gandhi was present in the courtroom in Surat, a city in Gujarat which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi told the court that he made the comment to highlight corruption and not to defame any community.
Reactions to the court order
Welcoming the verdict, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Congress party was "suffering" because of Rahul Gandhi's attitude.
"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says always affects Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way,” he told the news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal alleged that despite his differences with Gandhi, he does not agree with the verdict.
He called the move a "conspiracy" by the BJP and an attempt to "finish the opposition leaders and parties."
Soon after the court order the Congress Party tweeted that Gandhi will soon file an appeal after which "we will fight and win."
Rahul Gandhi himself tweeted a quote by Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi which said "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence the means to get it."
The former Congress party leader is not related to the country's national hero, but is a member of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi family that has long been involved in the top echelons of politics in the country.