Indian opposition leader, Arvind Kejriwal, granted bail

Kejriwal — a top political opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — was arrested weeks before India's elections in a corruption case he called "politically motivated."

India's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal — the chief minister of India's capital and a key political opponent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal has been behind bars for months on allegations that his party took kickbacks in exchange for liquor licences.

"Prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty," Supreme Court justice Surya Kant said in the verdict.

Kejriwal was first taken into custodyin March by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central agency established to fight financial crimes.

His arrest led to widespread speculation since it came weeks before the country's national elections.

The Supreme Court let him out temporarily in May for some 20 days, to campaign for the polls.

In July, he was granted bail in the ED case but remained in the custody of the federal police which also arrested him on a graft case related to the same policy.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the allegations and claimed the arrests were "politically motivated."

mk/kb (AFP, Reuters)