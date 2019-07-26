 Indian navy rescues 700 passengers from flooded train | News | DW | 27.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indian navy rescues 700 passengers from flooded train

The train got stuck in monsoon floodwaters near Mumbai. Rescuers have now evacuated all 700 passengers, but the first group of 150 passengers could only be taken out after the train had been stranded for 9 hours.

An aerial view of the Mahalaxmi Express train stuck in floodwaters near Mumbai

Indian rescuers, with help from the country's naval forces, have safely evacuated nearly 700 passengers stranded on a train in floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai.

The Mahalaxmi Express train, which was carrying some 700 passengers, got stuck after a river burst its banks in torrential monsoon rain and covered the railway tracks, India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state said in a statement on Saturday.

There were also nine pregnant women on the train, a spokesman for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP news agency.

In a message on Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed the evacuations.

A government official said that a "special relief train" would take people to their final destinations.

Authorities have deployed ambulances and doctors to treat passengers, who were also given food and water, according to Indian Railways.

Read more: India: Several killed in building collapse after monsoon rains

All passengers were safely evacuated in a 9-hour-long rescue operation

All passengers were safely evacuated in a 9-hour-long rescue operation

A difficult rescue operation

The train was stuck in floodwaters for several hours in Thane district before the Indian navy and the NDRF began their rescue operation using helicopters, boats and divers.

TV footage showed aerial images of people wearing life jackets as rescue boats took them to safe locations.

The first batch of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for 9 hours in a sea of muddy brown water that covered surrounding fields.

Authorities had warned passengers not to move without their permission as they could have drowned in the water.

According to Indian Railways, more than 600 people were rescued in a 4-hour-long operation.

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai, India's financial capital. More than 250 people have been killed in flooding across India in the past two weeks, with Assam and Bihar states the worst hit.

Read more: Scores dead as monsoons hit India, Nepal, Bangladesh

Watch video 03:03

India's Assam region grapples with aftermath of monsoon

shs/jm (AFP, dpa, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

India: Several killed in building collapse after monsoon rains

Monsoon rains caused a building to collapse in northern India, while 24 were swept away in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The extreme weather has killed more than 100 people and the death toll is expected to rise. (15.07.2019)  

Scores dead as monsoons hit India, Nepal, Bangladesh

Monsoon-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least 85 people in South Asia in the past few days. Almost 870,000 people have been affected by floods in India's northeastern state of Assam. (14.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

India's Assam region grapples with aftermath of monsoon  

Related content

India's Assam region grapples with aftermath of monsoon 26.07.2019

Floods have killed dozens in the state of Assam. Though the worst of the monsoon rains is over, those displaced are now grappling with a lack of food, clean drinking water and medicine.

Indien | Monsun | Solan | Einsturz Gebäude

India: Several killed in building collapse after monsoon rains 15.07.2019

Monsoon rains caused a building to collapse in northern India, while 24 were swept away in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The extreme weather has killed more than 100 people and the death toll is expected to rise.

Indien, Mumbai: Rettungskräfte suchen Überlebende nach Gebäudeeinsturz

Mumbai struggles to cope with crumbling infrastructure 25.07.2019

Recent building collapses are a sign of how worn out and vulnerable the physical infrastructure in India's financial capital has become. Poor safety standards and planning, as well as overpopulation, are to blame.

Advertisement