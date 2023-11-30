Indian man charged in US over 'murder plot' against Sikh man

CrimeUnited States of AmericaIndian man charged in US over 'murder plot' against Sikh manTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of America11/30/2023November 30, 2023US officials accuse Nikhil Gupta of working at the behest of an Indian security official to assassinate a US-based Sikh separatist leader. This comes on the heels of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Canada.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZcrdAdvertisement