  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
CrimeUnited States of America

Indian man charged in US over 'murder plot' against Sikh man

November 30, 2023

US officials accuse Nikhil Gupta of working at the behest of an Indian security official to assassinate a US-based Sikh separatist leader. This comes on the heels of the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Canada.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zcrd
Skip next section More on Crime from North America

More on Crime from North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures in a vehicle

Trump to surrender to New York prosecutor

Former US President Donald Trump faces charges linked to alleged hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
CrimeApril 4, 202302:34 min
external

Trump followers outraged by Mar-a-Lago search

The former president is under investigation for allegedly removing official records from the White House.
CrimeAugust 10, 202201:39 min
Skip next section More on Crime from around the world

More on Crime from around the world

external

Mexico: The 'Los Ardillos' drug gang

A hostage situation in the state of Guerrero is fueling concerns about the ever-growing influence of organized crime.
CrimeJuly 12, 202301:48 min
Südafrika Kapstadt verurteilter Mörder Thabo Bester

The Thabo Bester true crime story

The violation of rape is at the center of the murderer's life story — he was born of it and went on to perpetrate it.
CrimeMay 5, 202302:43 min
Gas emanates from a leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sweden confirms Nord Stream sabotage

Moscow and western NATO allies accuse each other of damaging the pipelines.
CrimeNovember 18, 202201:30 min
Show more