Indian journalist found dead in septic tank

Mukesh Chandrakar's body was found with severe injuries. He was known for reporting on corruption in India's Chhattisgarh state.

After going missing on New Year's Day, the body of Indian journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found in a septic tank in Chhattisgarh state.

Police said his body showed signs of severe injuries and was discovered in the compound of a road construction contractor in Bijapur on Friday.

Chandrakar reported on corruption and the Maoist rebellion in the mineral-rich state and ran the popular YouTube channel "Bastar Junction."

Chandrakar's death sparks protests

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe Mukesh's death.

Three people have already been arrested, but the compound owner is on the run. The suspect is said to have political connections, but according to Indian media, both the Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied that he belongs to them.

The Hindustan Times reported that journalists in the region have held a protest demanding strict action against the alleged perpetrators.

The Press Council of India has called for a report "on the facts of the case" from the state government.

Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister of Chhattisgarh from the ruling BJP, described Chandrakar's death as "heartbreaking" and promised the "harshest punishment" for those found responsible.

India was ranked 159th last year on the World Press Freedom Index, run by Reporters Without Borders.

