Indian hospital helps Asian elephants
Ashok Kumar in Mathura, India
08/29/2024
August 29, 2024
Endangered Asian elephants are usually kept in captivity in India, where many face abuse and poor conditions. One center is providing care for a number of the continent's largest land mammals.
Correction, September 3, 2024: This video has the incorrect spelling of Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan. DW apologizes for the error.