Indian hospital helps Asian elephants

Ashok Kumar in Mathura, India
August 29, 2024

Endangered Asian elephants are usually kept in captivity in India, where many face abuse and poor conditions. One center is providing care for a number of the continent's largest land mammals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k3o0

Correction, September 3, 2024: This video has the incorrect spelling of Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan. DW apologizes for the error.

