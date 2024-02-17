Indian government: We're sticking with Russia

PoliticsIndiaIndian government: We're sticking with RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsIndiaRichard Walker02/17/2024February 17, 2024India stands by its close relationship with Russia, refusing to join the condemnation of the death of Alexei Navalny. Speaking to DW at the Munich Security Conference, BJP National Spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said India is "on the side of peace."https://p.dw.com/p/4cVxTAdvertisement