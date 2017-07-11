Indian government to hold talks with farmers amid intensifying protests

The Indian government has invited leaders of farm groups protesting newly enacted agricultural laws near the capital city of New Delhi for talks on Tuesday, two days before they were originally scheduled to take place.

The government, in a statement issued late Monday, announced the meeting was advanced due to the coronavirus pandemic and the extreme cold weather.

The government has already held two rounds of talks with the farmers with the last one held on November 13. "At that time too, we had urged them not to go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said on Monday.

Tomar said that farmers had misconceptions about the farm laws and the government was committed to discussing the issue with their representatives without any preconditions.

This comes after the farmers rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to advance the date of talks in exchange for them moving their protest to a designated site on the outskirts of Delhi.

What’s the current situation?

The farmers' protest, the biggest the country has seen in recent years, intensified over the last five days. Thousands of farmers have marched to the national capital, with many more trickling in, threatening to block five entry points to Delhi.

"Delhi Police has strengthened its presence at various border points in the wake of farmers protest. All internal (Delhi Police) and outside (paramilitary) forces have been mobilized to the maximum," a senior police official was quoted as saying by Indian news website News 18.

Last week, hundreds of farmers clashed with police while trying to enter the capital. The police used tear gas and water cannon to try and stop protesters while the farmers used tractors to try to clear the barriers that police had constructed using concrete blocks, shipping containers, and horizontally parked trucks.

Gajjan Singh, one of the protesters from the northern state of Punjab, died on Monday night near the Delhi border after suffering a heart attack, New Delhi-based NDTV reported. Singh is the second protester to die since the farmers began their march last week. His health had deteriorated due to the cold weather.

Farmers' unions have called on the Indian government to roll back the newly enacted agricultural laws.

What are the protests about?

In September, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country.

The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insists that the laws will fetch better prices and free farmers from traditional middlemen who dominate the trade. The government hopes that its new policy will double farmers' income by 2022.

Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP), thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector.

"We are fighting for our rights. We won't rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws,'' said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, a farmer leader.

Opposition parties and some allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation and called on the government to accept the farmers' demand to roll back the laws.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Weeks of protest under the sun The thin cloth does little to block the hot sun, but these farmers have come out every day for weeks demanding the repeal of farming laws. Delhi says the laws "free" farmers from restrictions allowing them to sell more. However, the farmers say they never faced any legal limits on selling produce and accuse the government of bowing to pressure from big corporations and selling out poor farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Corporate takeovers? India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently passed three reforms to agricultural law it says will free up agricultural markets and allow farmers the freedom to market their produce. Opponents say the reforms allow large agricultural companies more access to the market, which could choke off small-scale farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A minimum price for crops Farmers' associations say the legislation does not safeguard small farmers' access to so-called minimum support price (MSP), which is set by the government of India to ensure that a crop is sold at a minimum price. They say the laws could allow larger corporations to undersell small farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Local BJP leaders under pressure Although the ruling BJP government says the MSP will not be affected, farmers' unions argue the new legislation will allow big companies to take over regardless. In protest, farmers have been sitting outside the homes of local BJP leaders for weeks now. The BJP has also been driven out of villages, which depend almost entirely on farming.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Farmers are not a political tool India's opposition parties have taken out massive rallies to support the farmers' cause, and detractors say the farmers are being mobilized for political gains. However, the leaders of the farmers' movement said political parties are forbidden from speaking at their protests. No flags of any political party are allowed at the sit-ins.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Politics in Punjab still affected Even if the farmers do not overtly advocate political parties, their protests are making waves in government. The BJP's longstanding ally in Punjab, Akali Dal, quit the alliance over the protests fearing a loss of Punjabi votes.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics An agricultural community These protesting farmers start and end their days together. Copies of the laws are translated into Punjabi, the local language, and information sessions are organized. A local Sikh temple has set up a community kitchen that feeds all the protesters. Here they eat sitting together in a nearby field.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A matter of pride, and survival An average farmer in Punjab owns between 1-2 hectares of land. While their income isn't high, a landowning farmer can sustain a family. In a country where nearly 60% of the population struggles with poverty, these farmers see their land as the only asset that will ensure future generations can make a living. Two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people depend on farming.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A hard day's work under the sun Despite little coverage from national media, these men leave their homes each day dressed well, wearing a white "kurta-pajama" outfit and a colorful turban. In the sweltering heat, it is time for them to harvest their crop. Some members of the family work on the fields, while others come out to join the demonstration.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Little hope for change Farmers' unions say the government has no interest in hearing their demands. Farmers are accused of "not reading the bills", "not understanding economics", "being stuck in the past," and being "political pawns." These farmers say they don't know how long they will stay on the railway tracks. They keep showing up every day, because if they don’t, no one else will speak for them, they say. Author: Seerat Chabba (Amritsar, Punjab)



Government's response to the protests

The Indian government has so far dismissed the farmers' concerns and accused opposition parties of instigating the protests.

On Monday, Modi said farmers were being misled by the opposition. "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options,'' he said at a rally.

"The farmers are being misled on these historic agriculture reform laws by the same people who for decades have misled them," Modi said.

The state of India's farmers

Indian farmers have held huge rallies across the country in the past few years to protest against the government's "neglect" of the agriculture sector amid increasing privatization.

Once accounting for a third of India's gross domestic product (GDP), the farming sector now produces only 15% of the country's $2.9 trillion (€2.4 trillion) economy.

More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

adi, shs/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)