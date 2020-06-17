 Indian economist Amartya Sen wins Peace Prize of the German Book Trade | News | DW | 17.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indian economist Amartya Sen wins Peace Prize of the German Book Trade

Nobel prize-winning economist and philosopher Amartya Sen has won the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. The 86-year-old professor's work addresses global social injustice.

Professor Amartya Sen, 2020 winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade

The board of the German book trade on Wednesday announced it had awarded its prestigious peace prize to Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen.

The 86-year-old Harvard professor and past Nobel prize winner was granted the 2020 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for his "decades-long work on the question "as a questions of global justice," the board said in a statement on Twitter. 

His work is "more relevant today than ever before" in the fight against social injustice around the world, the board said. 

The award ceremony traditionally takes place at the end of the Frankfurt Book Fair on October 18 and is broadcast live on television.

The Peace Prize of the German Book Trade has been awarded annually since 1950. It comes with a cash prize of €25,000 euros ($28,000).

Its aim is to honor individuals "who have made an outstanding contribution to the realization of the idea of peace primarily through his activities in the fields of literature, science and art."

Last year, the Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado received the prize.

Watch video 02:23

Photographer Salgado wins German book trade peace prize

kp/rt (dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Coronavirus | Indien Neu Delhi Vorbereitung für Beisetzung

Coronavirus latest: India death toll nears 12,000 after record jump 17.06.2020

Germany has advised its citizens to leave India after the number of fatalities soared. Meanwhile, Brazil has reported a record number of daily new infections, taking its total tally to 923,189. Follow DW for the latest.

Indien Neu Delhi | Unruhen durch Proteste für und gegen neues Gesetz zur Staatsbürgerschaft

Pregnant Indian activist trapped in one of Asia's most crowded prisons 09.06.2020

Student activist Safoora Zargar is over four months pregnant with her first child. Arrested under a controversial law for her alleged involvement in communal rioting, she remains confined in Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail.

China Coronavirus Xinfadi Markt in Beijing

Coronavirus latest: Beijing outbreak 'extremely severe' as fears grow over second wave 16.06.2020

Beijing officials ordered the schools to close again and urged residents not to leave the city after a new, "severe" coronavirus outbreak. The resurgence has been traced back to a food market. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement