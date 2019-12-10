 Indian court: Kashmir indefinite internet shutdown illegal | News | DW | 10.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indian court: Kashmir indefinite internet shutdown illegal

The clampdown on communications in the disputed Himalayan region has disrupted the lives of millions. Now, India's highest court has demanded the government review all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir.

Protesters hold papers that call for an end to communication blockade

India's Supreme Court announced Friday that an indefinite blackout of the internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir is illegal and constitutes an abuse of power, ordering authorities to review all restrictions in the disputed territory within a week.

The court said the internet shutdown curbs the freedom of the press, an important component of freedom of speech and expression, adding that the shutdown also violated India's telecom rules.

"Freedom of internet access is a fundamental right," Supreme Court justice N. V. Ramana said.

Defense attorney Vrinda Grover said the court also instructed the government to make public all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir.

"This sheds light on the rationale behind internet shutdowns which then can be challenged as being constitutional or proportionate or not," said Nikhil Pahwa, digital rights activist and editor of New Delhi's MediaNama.

"So if the state is forced to be transparent, they will be more accountable," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Modi's India is a bad example for Kashmiris 

Blackout impacts millions

The blackout in Kashmir has been in place for more than 150 days and is the longest in any democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.

According to a report by website Top10VPN, India's recorded internet shutdowns lasted more than 4,000 hours in 2019,  costing its economy $1.3 billion (€1.17 billion).

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a leader of the opposition Congress party, and Anuradha Bhasin, editor of The Kashmir Times, were the main advocates in Friday's case. They rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government for severing communications in Kashmir after it revoked the Muslim-majority region's semi-autonomous status in August last year.

Modi's government said the shutdown in Kashmir is necessary to maintain order in the region which has seen violent clashes between security forces and a separatist insurgency backed by neighbouring Pakistan.

Modi defended the blackout to prevent the breakout of mass protests against India's decision to withdraw Kashmir's special status which could result in more violence.

Last month, authorities enforced an internet clampdown in parts of the Kashmiri capital as well as in parts of India's eastern state of Assam and Uttar Pradesh in the north due to protests against a controversial new citizenship law that Muslims perceive as discriminatory.

India's home+ ministry and department of telecommunications did not immediately comment on the court's decision.

Watch video 03:34

India: Curbs on the media in Kashmir

mvb/ng (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

India's Modi says new citizenship law is not against Muslims

Scores of people have been killed as a result of violent protests against a citizenship amendment law, which critics say discriminates against Muslims. Indian PM Narendra Modi says the opposition is distorting the facts. (22.12.2019)  

Cut-off Kashmir resorts to primitive communication methods

People in India-administered Kashmir are being forced to communicate with notes and human couriers after New Delhi cut the region off from the rest of the world by shutting down internet and telephone services. (12.08.2019)  

Kashmir's economy suffers due to continued lockdown

Prolonged shutdowns and a continued ban on the internet have resulted in huge economic losses in India-administered Kashmir. But New Delhi says its "Kashmir integration" would eventually boost the region's economy. (10.12.2019)  

Kashmir: Is Pakistan planning to take direct control over its part?

Kashmiri nationalists have slammed reports that Islamabad is planning to take direct control of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It comes months after India scrapped the special autonomous status of its own part. (30.12.2019)  

Opinion: Modi's India is a bad example for Kashmiris

For almost a year, New Delhi has been trying to pacify angry protesters in Kashmir. DW's Shamil Shams says an intolerant India under PM Modi's leadership cannot bring the disgruntled Kashmiri youth under its fold. (27.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

India: Curbs on the media in Kashmir  

Related content

Indien Proteste der leeren Straßen in Srinagar, Kaschmir

Kashmir's economy suffers due to continued lockdown 10.12.2019

Prolonged shutdowns and a continued ban on the internet have resulted in huge economic losses in India-administered Kashmir. But New Delhi says its "Kashmir integration" would eventually boost the region's economy.

Indien Besuch von EU Parlamentarier in Kaschmir Proteste

Modi’s government strengthens hold on India-administered Kashmir 31.10.2019

The official restructuring of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir comes into effect on October 31. The region’s special status had been a thorn in the side of Hindu nationalists for a long time.

Indien | Delhi | Protest gegen neues Einbürgerungsgesetz

India: Curfew, internet closures as deadly citizenship protests continue 20.12.2019

Indian police have imposed strict security measures amid protests over a citizenship law discriminating against Muslims that left several dead on Friday. At least thirteen people have died in the ongoing unrest.

Advertisement