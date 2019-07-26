 Indian city Pune hits brake on car traffic to curb pollution | Global Ideas | DW | 07.08.2019

Global Ideas

Indian city Pune hits brake on car traffic to curb pollution

Extreme traffic jams and air pollution are commonplace in Indian cities. Pune, in the country's west, wants to transform its transportation system and be a role model to other places like capital Delhi.

Watch video 05:25

Pune tries to tame its traffic

Project goal: Transforming urban mobility in Pune to address noise and air pollution problems and to inspire other Indian cities to do the same

Project implementation: A rapid transit bus launched in 2015. Building sidewalks and bicycle lanes to encourage people to leave their private vehicles at home

Project partners: Institute for Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP), India's Ministry of Urban Development

Budget: €2,350,000 ($2,620,062) from the German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety within the framework of its International Climate Initiative (IKI). It covers the implementation of changes to urban transport in cities like Pune and Chennai. 

Young and cosmopolitan Pune, with its 6.5 million inhabitants, is one of India's smaller cities. But like many other cities in the world's second-most populous country, it has an air pollution problem. A new sustainable transport concept, including bicycle lanes, footpaths and a rapid bus system, aims to save the city from the same fate as India's capital New Delhi. There, simply breathing causes the same damage as 40 cigarettes a day. 

A film by Maria Lux

India: Delhi closes schools as air pollution hits hazardous levels

The Indian capital is covered in a blanket of thick smog as the concentration of harmful particulate matter in the air reached hazardous levels. Local officials have asked schools to remain shut until Sunday. (08.11.2017)  

IKI: India Sustainability Initiative

Pune tries to tame its traffic  

Global Ideas Bergmannkiez

Berlin's Kreuzberg asks residents to sit out pollution — literally 26.07.2019

How do you make a city more sustainable? One street in the Berlin neighborhood of Kreuzberg is trying to figure that out with local democracy, yellow furniture and green dots. But not everyone is happy.

Global Ideas Indien Dürre Migration 05

India's ghost villages: Food and water scarcity forcing many to leave 06.08.2019

Prolonged droughts and crop failures are causing some Indian villages to empty. For the women and elderly left behind, it's a struggle. As temperatures continue to rise, there's little hope their loved ones will return.

Indien Aravalligebirge bei Jaipur

The disappearance of India's Aravali Hills 25.07.2019

New Delhi construction is fueling the devastation of India's ancient Aravali Hills, impacting water, desertification and air pollution.

