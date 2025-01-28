Indian city faces rising cases of GBS disease

Western India's city of Pune is battling rising cases of an immune disorder, the Guillian-Barré Syndrome (GBS). At least one person has died of the rare condition.

India's western city of Pune is battling rising cases of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with at least 111 identified cases just in the last three weeks, local media outlets reported on Tuesday.

A 41-year-old chartered accountant was identified as the first casualty from the outbreak on Monday, a day after the man died from the rare but treatable infection.

What do we know about the case?

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said the deceased's illness was a "confirmed GBS case," in a briefing carried by the Times of India and Hindustan Times. Seventeen more patients were on life support.

"GBS is not a communicable disease. This disease happens when the immunity system of a person is weak," he said, amid rising concern due to the growing number of cases. India witnessed among the highest numbers of COVID-related deaths worldwide.

"Our first priority is to control the rise in the number of patients," he was seen telling reporters in videos across social media.

Meanwhile, the state's health department stressed it was prepared to implement preventive and control measures, saying that "citizens should not panic."

India's central Health Ministry deployed a seven-member team of experts to Pune city to help manage the rise in cases.

Experts suspect the cases may be caused by contaminated water. The local government bodies are conducting sample tests and surveys, local media reported.

What is GBS?

The World Health Organization describes GBS as a "rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves."

Anyone can be affected by the disease, but it is more common in adults and males.

While treatable, the disease can result in near-total paralysis, breathing problems and even death in severe cases.

While the cause of the disease is also not fully understood, most cases follow a viral or bacterial infection, according to the WHO.

