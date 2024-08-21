Indian Americans thrilled by potential Harris presidency

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaIndian Americans thrilled by potential Harris presidencyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon in California and New Jersey08/21/2024August 21, 2024California has one of the largest Indian-American populations of any US state. DW spoke with a few residents who are supporting Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential elections.https://p.dw.com/p/4jkHVAdvertisement