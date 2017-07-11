Indian activist Disha Ravi denied bail over protest 'toolkit'

The 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was denied bail by a Delhi court on Saturday after she was arrested on sedition charges because of an online "toolkit" document intended to help protesting farmers.

Tens of thousands of farmers have demonstrated in recent months across India against proposed agricultural policy changes, clashing with police and blocking roadways.

Ravi will be held in judicial custody for several more days, with Judge Dharmender Rana saying he will pronounce her bail order on Tuesday.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 on charges related to the online toolkit.

Toolkit defamed India, police say

Delhi police allege that the document is part of a conspiracy to defame India's image and incite violence. Authorities also claim the toolkit is tied to Sikh extremist groups.

Ravi, along with two others, was charged under an 1870 Indian sedition law. Possible punishments include a fine or a jail term of three months to life imprisonment in extreme cases.

Ravi has denied that she created the toolkit, but merely edited a few lines of the document in early February.

Her lawyer, Siddarth Agarwal, argued the document did not "sow disaffection," saying Ravi's actions did not merit sedition charges.

The court has asked the police to provide evidence that the document is tied to violence during farmers' protests.

"Is there any evidence? Or are we on surmises or conjectures?" the court said about the document's possible connection to violence that occurred on Jan. 26 during demonstrations.

Greta Thunberg expresses solidarity with Ravi

Ravi is involved with the Indian branch of the Fridays for Future climate movement, which was started by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy," Thunberg tweeted Friday with the #StandwithDishaRavi hashtag.

Demonstrators across India have called for Ravi's release.

Critics believe her arrest is a disturbing trend of cracking down on democracy and dissent by Indian Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's government.

