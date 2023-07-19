India: Women set fire to house of Manipur sex assault suspect

Human RightsIndiaIndia: Women set fire to house of Manipur sex assault suspect To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsIndia1 hour ago1 hour agoWomen in Manipur have attacked the home of a suspect in a sexual assault case that sparked widespread outrage in India. The suspect was identified in a video that emerged on social media showing two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob. https://p.dw.com/p/4UFxVAdvertisement