India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

October 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would leave "no stone unturned" in its efforts to host the Olympics for the first time ever. Local media speculate Modi wants to bring it to his home state Gujarat.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XXYi
Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.
India has never hosted the Olympics, summer or winter, beforeImage: Jae C. Hong/AP/picture alliance

India is interested in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai.

"India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organize the Olympics in India in 2036. This is an age-old dream of [1.4 billion] Indians, it is their aspiration," Modi said.

"We want to realize this dream with your collaboration and support... I am confident that India will get the support of the IOC."

IOC President Thomas Bach and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands at the opening of the 141st Inernational Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai. October 14, 2023.
Modi did not say which Indian city or cities would make a bid for the games in 2036Image: Greg Martin/IOC

No candidate city named by Modi

India has never hosted the Olympics before. New Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Modi made no mention in Mumbai of which Indian city might apply for the Games.

Indian news media say Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat, might bid. Gujarat is Modi's home state. Ahmedabad is also home to Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest sporting venue measured by seating capactiy.
Paris will host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games between July and August, followed by Los Angeles in 2028. Brisbane will host the 2032 Games.

Unlike similarly populous China, India is yet to establish itself as a perennial contender near the top of Olympic medal races. Astonishingly, the country has claimed just 10 gold medals in its Olympic history, and 35 medals in all. 

However, interest in the Games is increasing, as was best demonstrated by Neeraj Chopra winning gold at the Tokyo Games in the javelin, prompting a hero's welcome on his return home and various artistic endeavors to celeberate his achievement. 

A sand sculpture is seen at Puri beach as it is creating by the sand artist Manas Sahoo for welcome to Neeraj Chopra after winning the Gold medal in Tokyo Olympics in Javelin throw and it is the first gold for the country in the current Olympics.
Chopra's gold medal, India's only one at the Tokyo Games, captured the imagination of many back homeImage: STR/NurPhoto/picture alliance
Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra displays the gold medal he won in the men’s javelin at the Tokyo Games as he arrives for a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.9, 2021.
Neeraj Chopra received a hero's welcome on his return after winning gold in the men's javelin at the Tokyo GamesImage: AP/picture alliance

 

Why the IOC session in Mumbai matters

The IOC executive board is meeting in Mumbai, ahead of the IOC session between October 15 and 17. 

The session is a big deal because all important decisions to run future games are approved during it. India hosted its first and last IOC session in 1983.

On October 15, the session is expected to approve the inclusion of cricket and four other games as part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Each host city, under IOC rules approved a few years ago, can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.

Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Games said this week they wanted cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball added to the event.

Cricket's addition surely helped play some role in mobilizing Modi to seek the Games. He announced his country's ambitions amid India's symoblically charged victory over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup.

Poland also keen on hosting 2036 Olympics 

Modi said India would also look to host the Youth Olympics in 2029. "Sports is not just about winning medals but also winning hearts," he said.

Poland has so far expressed interesting in joining the bid to host the Olympics in 2036, while Indonesia and Mexico might also join the race to host the 2036 Games.

rm/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly said Ahmedabad was the capital of Gujarat. It is the most populous city in the state, but the capital is Gandhinagar. (16.10.2023)

