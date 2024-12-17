India: What's behind BJP's 'deep state' charges against US?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party accused the US of trying to destabilize India in its prosecution of billionaire Gautam Adani. Both countries have gone to great lengths to boost political, economic and defense ties.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently accused the US State Department and "deep state" elements in Washington of trying to destabilize India.

BJP leaders also accused a group of investigative journalists and India's opposition Congress party of collaborating with them to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The accusations were a surprise as both countries have gone to great lengths in recent years to boost political, economic and defense ties.

What did the BJP say?

The BJP accused the Congress party of using articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi.

The party cited a French media report that said the OCCRP was funded by the US Agency for International Development and "other deep state figures" like 92-year-old billionaire George Soros.

"A French investigative media group ... has revealed that ... 50% of OCCRP's funding comes directly from the US State Department," Sambit Patra, a BJP national spokesperson and lawmaker, told reporters earlier this month at a media briefing by the party. "OCCRP has served as a media tool for carrying out a deep state agenda."

What's the case involving Adani?

The Adani Group is a massive industrial conglomerate that is considered to have close ties with the BJP government and Modi.

But its chair, billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, was recently indicted in the US for allegedly paying over $250 million (€237.5 million) in bribes to secure contracts in India's energy sector.

The bribes were allegedly offered to Indian government officials to secure "lucrative solar energy supply contracts" with state-owned electricity distribution companies.

The group has termed the allegations "baseless."

Following the US indictment, opposition lawmakers in India, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, called for investigations into Adani's financial dealings. They also alleged that Modi's government was shielding Adani from investigation and arrest.

How did the US respond to the BJP's allegations?

A State Department spokesperson said the US government provides support for professional development and capacity building for journalists, but this "does not influence the editorial decisions or direction of these organizations."

"It's disappointing that the ruling party in India would make these kinds of accusations," the spokesperson added.

The accusations, however, are unlikely to affect relations between the two countries, political observers say.

"The heightened rhetoric is unlikely to alter the trajectory of India-US relations. Both the BJP and [US President-elect Donald] Trump advocate for strong nationalist policies. Therefore, the party's focus on protecting India's sovereignty aligns with Trump's emphasis on 'Make America Great Again' principles," a senior BJP leader, who asked not to be named, told DW.

Ajay Bisaria, a former Indian diplomat, said that India-US ties "will not be without wrinkles and challenges," including several thorny subjects between the two sides ranging from trade and geopolitical disagreements to US allegations over an unsuccessful assassination plot by India on US soil last year.

New Delhi is cooperating with US authorities in that case.

"Just as the US is expected to differentiate between the BJP and the Indian government, India must recognize the diverse influences within the US administration, including the State Department, the Department of Justice, Congress, the Pentagon, and a White House in transition," said Bisaria.

"The complexity of the US system is aggravated by the current political situation, with a lame-duck president scorching the earth for an incoming administration that has expressed a desire to dismantle the deep state," he added.

What to expect under President Trump?

During his first term, Trump shared warm relations with Modi, and many expect the strong personal rapport to continue this time around despite a more challenging geopolitical landscape. It is unclear how the two leaders would tackle issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine, China's growing influence in Asia, immigration and bilateral trade.

C Raja Mohan, a visiting professor at Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies, stressed that India-US ties would remain strong and the BJP's allegations would have no effect.

"The effect is zero. Bilateral trade between the two nations is valued at approximately $200 billion, and this is too valuable a relationship," he told DW.

The foreign policy expert pointed out that "over the years, China has been central to the US engagement with India," with New Delhi and Washington sharing the objective of containing Beijing's growing clout in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Both India and the US have their own mechanisms to deal with criticisms and allegations. Moreover, defense ties are at an advanced stage marked by a series of agreements and cooperative initiatives aimed at enhancing military collaboration," Mohan said.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru