 India votes in final day of mammoth election | News | DW | 19.05.2019

News

India votes in final day of mammoth election

Polls in the country's marathon elections have closed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party is hoping to secure another five years in power.

Hindu devotees stand in a queue outside a polling station to caste their vote during the final phase of general election in Kolkata (Reuters/R. De Chowdhuri)

Voting ended on Sunday in the seventh and final round of India's national elections, effectively wrapping up a six-week long electoral process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasa, Uttar Pradesh — India's renowned Hindu holy city — was one of 59 where voting took place on the final day of polling. Voting also took place in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday. 

Read more: India elections — Narendra Modi's fandom persists despite spotty record

Tense election

The election was billed as a referendum on Modi's government, which has implemented some policies that proved disastrous, including the demonetization of high currency bank notes.

Opposition parties have also accused Modi's rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of aggravating ethnic and religious tensions in India by propagating a Hindu nationalist message.

Observers expect Modi's BJP to stay in power but with fewer seats than it picked up in the 2014 general election.

India's electoral commission said voter turnout was around 66%, slightly higher than 58% during the previous election.

Ballot counting was expected to begin on Thursday. Some 900 million people were eligible to vote in what is considered the world's biggest democratic process. 

Read more: India elections: Will women voters be a game changer?

