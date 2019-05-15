India votes in final day of elections

Polls opened in parts of India on Sunday for the last day of voting in national elections, effectively wrapping up a six-week long electoral process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasa — India's renowned Hindu holy city — is one of 59 where voting is taking place.

"Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Modi said in a tweet. "I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come."

Read more: India elections — Narendra Modi's fandom persists despite spotty record

Tense election

The election has been billed as a referendum on Modi's government, which has implemented some policies that proved disastrous, including the demonetization of high currency bank notes.

Opposition parties have also accused Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of aggravating ethnic and religious tensions in India by propagating a Hindu nationalist message.

Observers expect Modi's BJP to stay in power but with fewer seats than it picked up in the 2014 general election.

India's electoral commission said voter turnout was around 66%, slightly higher than 58% during the previous election.

Read more: India elections: Will women voters be a game changer?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/amp (AP, dpa)