 India: Unknown disease leaves 1 dead, scores hospitalized | News | DW | 07.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India: Unknown disease leaves 1 dead, scores hospitalized

More than 200 fell ill with symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness. Patients tested negative for COVID-19, while air pollution or water or food contamination were also ruled out

Patients in India beset by unknown illness

At least one person has died and over 200 others were hospitalized in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh with an unidentified illness, local health authorities said on Monday. 

The first cases were noted on Saturday evening in the ancient city of Eluru and since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, local doctors reported. 

The man who died was among those who had to be hospitalized for the illness. He was 45 years old and experienced symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. 

State health spokesman Manikyala Rao told dpa that the man's death could not be linked directly to the illness, suggesting he had died of a heart attack. 

"All patients tested negative for COVID-19. Air pollution, water or food contamination is also ruled out after tests were carried out. It is some mystery illness and more lab tests are being carried out to find out what it is," Rao said.

Specialists have been dispatched to Eluru to investigate the causes of the illness and to treat victims, while a house-to-house survey is now under way to identify any additional potential patients. 

Authorities were on the scene, as Andhra Pradesh state chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a government hospital and met with ill patients.  

The opposition Telugu Desam Party said that water contamination was the cause of the illness and blamed the current government for negligence. Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu also demanded an impartial investigation and called on authorities to declare the incident in Eluru a public health emergency. 

jcg/msh (dpa, AFP) 

DW recommends

Coronavirus: Has pandemic fatigue taken hold in India?

People in India are increasingly lowering their guard during the ongoing festival season, despite the high risk of contracting COVID-19. Many restrictions have been lifted, but the pandemic is far from over.  

Has coronavirus already peaked in India?

A government-appointed team of scientists has claimed that COVID-19 in India may have already peaked and will run its course by February next year. Independent health experts are cautiously optimistic.  

India farmers threaten Delhi blockade in protest of Modi's agriculture reforms

Tens of thousands of farmers have said they will besiege Delhi if PM Modi's government doesn't meet their demands to repeal the recent farm market reforms. They say they're ready for a long, but peaceful, demonstration.  

Advertisement