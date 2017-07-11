India Twitter standoff puts spotlight on free speech

India's Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Parliament last week that social media networks like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn would have to follow the Indian Constitution.

He warned the platforms of "strict action" if they were "misused to spread fake news and fuel violence."

"We respect social media a lot. It has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in the Digital India program. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence, then action will be taken," said Prasad.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing tension between the Indian government and Twitter over the company's refusal to fully comply with orders to remove certain accounts that were critical of the government's handling of ongoing farmer protests over controversial agriculture reforms.

Twitter recently suspended hundreds of accounts in India at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has been trying to contain protests by clamping down on demonstrators' online activity.

But the company stopped short of complying with demands to block accounts that belonged to activists, politicians and journalists, arguing that such a move would "violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law."

Twitter's decision to not remove certain accounts has unnerved the government, which has also served the company with a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating the order.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



Modi's strong-arm tactics?

Critics have accused the Modi government of using the massive demonstrations as an excuse to escalate a crackdown on free speech and silence opponents.

Local media reports suggest that the government has drawn up draft rules to regulate social media, streaming and digital news content, which will include a code of ethics and a mechanism to report inappropriate content and ask for its removal. The proposed rules haven't been made public.

"Twitter feeds a larger ecology of digital media. This is because the platform is the default social network for political leaders and foreign governments to make statements," Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, told DW. "I feel an undemocratic provision of the law is being applied. There is arbitrariness."

Others like Pawan Duggal, a cyber law expert, says the government's decision to invoke Section 69A of the IT Act was unusual and Twitter did not want to be complicit in censorship.

"How can you have a 19th century mindset to solve a 21st century problem? Blocking handles or tweets is outdated. There has to be a better idea and a balance has to be struck," Duggal told DW.

On Saturday, Indian police arrested environmental activist Disha Ravi for creating a guide to the ongoing protests by farmers

Arresting and threatening activists

The farm protests have drawn more traction in recent weeks after international celebrities weighed in, with tweets from pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, about the internet shutdown, the arrests, the deaths of farmers and the concrete barriers set up by the police around Delhi.

The government released an official statement calling these tweets propaganda.

On Saturday, Indian police arrested a 22-year-old environmental activist, Disha Ravi, for creating a guide to the ongoing protests by farmers that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg in early February.

A police statement said Ravi was a "key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination."

The "toolkit" document shared by Thunberg encourages people to sign a petition that condemns the "state violence" against the protesters.

It also urges the government to listen to the protesters rather than mock them. It mentions different hashtags to use on Twitter to support the protests. Additionally, it asked for people worldwide to organize protests near Indian embassies or and domestically at government offices on February 13 and 14.

Activists and human rights campaigners stage a demonstration against the arrest of Disha Ravi

Fighting for free speech?

Twitter, for its part, said it will "continue to advocate for the right of free expression."

"We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter and strongly believe that the tweets should flow," Twitter said in a blogpost.

"We do not want to comment publicly on the posts that were asked to be banned by the government. We are in dialogue," a senior executive of the US company told DW on condition of anonymity.

India is among the five countries last year that accounted for 96% of the global legal requests for removing digital content; Japan, Russia, South Korea and Turkey were the others.

According to Twitter's transparency report, the company received nearly 5,900 requests from the Indian government for access to the personal information of users between January 2012 and June 2020.

After the row between the government and Twitter, several cabinet ministers joined the rival made-in-India app "Koo" and requested people to follow them.

On Friday, India's Supreme Court asked for the government and Twitter's response to a petition seeking greater regulation of content on social media platforms amid a debate over free speech. The court is expected to rule after getting responses from the government and Twitter.