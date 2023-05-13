India: Turmeric cultivation takes women back to their roots

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia: Turmeric cultivation takes women back to their rootsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia4 hours ago4 hours agoA schoolteacher in northeastern India is single-handedly reviving turmeric farming as an alternative to dangerous work in illegal coal mines. She trains women to grow a high-quality variety using organic methods, offering them a safe livelihood. https://p.dw.com/p/4RGklAdvertisement