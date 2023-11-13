India tunnel collapse: Rescuers dig for trapped survivors

Officials say all 40 road workers are alive and safe following a tunnel collapse on Sunday. The trapped workers are being supplied with oxygen and water.

Rescuers in India were on Monday using excavators in an attempt to reach road workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

"All the 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe," Karamveer Singh Bhandari, a senior commander in the National Disaster Response Force, said in a statement. "We sent them water and food."

What we know about the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

The collapse took place on Sunday in the mountainous state which is home to a number of Hindu temples that attract pilgrims and tourists.

The 4.5-kilometre (2.7-mile) tunnel is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect two of the holiest Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamnotri.

The collapsed portion of the tunnel is about 200 meters (500 feet) from the entrance, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

more to come...

kb/rt (AP, AFP)