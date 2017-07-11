India tops 200,000 dead amid coronavirus surge

Coronavirus cases are surging in India, with the South Asian country reporting a global record of 360,960 new infections on Tuesday and the death toll crossing 200,000.

Indian officials said 3,293 people died in the past 24 hours, the first time the country saw over 3,000 fatalities in one day.

India has been logging global daily records of over 300,000 cases for the last seven days.

While the numbers are staggering, experts and epidemiological modelers believe that the real number of COVID cases and fatalities could be much higher.

Hospitals, meanwhile, are being stretched to breaking point with people dying outside their doors or at home due to a lack of beds, drugs and medical oxygen.

Crematoriums are working overtime, their chimneys cracking and iron frames melting from constant use. Wood is reportedly in short supply in places and some families are told to bring their own to burn.

What's driving the surge?

Shuchin Bajaj, the co-founder and director of the Indian Ujala Cygnus hospital chain, told DW the situation in India is "worse than you can imagine."

"I get more than 500 calls a day from people asking for beds, asking for oxygen and asking for help," Bajaj said. India faces a widespread shortage of oxygen and vital medical supplies, exacerbating the crisis.

Bajaj said multiple factors are driving the explosion of infections in India.

"I think the sheer size of the population and the fact there are big metropolitan cities, congested areas, and the virus has mutated," he explained. "We are seeing double mutant viruses, triple mutant viruses as well now. The UK variant is hugely prevalent in the northern part of the country. So a mix of all these factors, I think, is leading to this inferno that's engulfing everything in its path."

Watch video 04:19 Indian doctor: COVID situation 'worse than you can imagine'

People's laxity and poor adherence to COVID-related precautionary measures have also contributed to the rapid spread of the virus, say experts.

Biden promises additional vaccines

Western countries are rushing to provide India with the vital supplies it needs to tackle the crisis.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US would soon send vaccine shipments to India, after he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the US is sending mechanical parts needed for the machinery India has to build a vaccine.

"I think we'll be in a position to be able to share vaccines as well as know-how with other countries that are in need. That is the hope and expectation," Biden said. The US president did not indicate when the vaccines would be shipped to India.

The White House had previously announced Monday that the US would share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with the rest of the world.

First Western aid arrives

Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, the first shipment of Western aid to have reached India. Although the UK is sending medical supplies to India, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could not give away its vaccine doses at this time.

Watch video 02:56 German MP Omid Nouripour: 'It's our duty to help our friends, and India is our friend'

In addition to the US and UK, Germany, France and the European Union have pledged support to India to better handle the crisis.

Omid Nouripour, a German member of parliament and the deputy head of the German-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group, said Germany must express solidarity with India.

"It's our duty to help our friends and India is our friend," Nouripour told DW. At the same time, he said "it's highly important the Indian government also ensures that superspreader events just stop."

Modi's government has been criticized for allowing Hindu festivals and election rallies to take place in recent weeks, which are believed to have contributed to the spike in cases.

Workers build new platforms to cremate bodies in New Delhi, as deaths surge.

How has Modi's government responded to the pandemic?

The Modi administration's response to the pandemic has been controversial. In March 2020, Modi announced a strict three-week nationwide lockdown, giving the country's 1.3 billion people just four hours notice before they would be confined to their homes.

Modi's government has come under fire for India's slow pace of vaccine rollout and lack of vital supplies. He has also been accused of downplaying the pandemic and censoring social media posts criticizing his government's handling of the crisis.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi. Modi's response to the pandemic has drawn widespread criticism.

Nitin Sinha, a senor research fellow at the Center for Modern Oriental Studies in Berlin, told DW the Indian government could be covering up the true extent of the country's coronavirus crisis.

"Some estimates suggest [the death toll is] at least five or ten times than what is being reported," Sinha said. She said the government may be suppressing information, which could be causing the death toll to be underreported.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Unbearable loss Relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient grieve in front of a hospital in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. The health situation has spiraled out of control. The country recorded more than 333,000 new infections in the last 24 hours — the highest daily caseload in the world. That means more than 1 million people in India have been infected with the virus in the past four days alone.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Overcrowded hospitals COVID-19 patients wait to be treated at this hospital in New Delhi. Many hospitals are completely overwhelmed. ""We are running desperately short of beds, desperately short of oxygen [and] essential medicines," Shuchin Bajaj, an Indian doctor and director of a hospital chain, told DW. "We are turning away patients. It's breaking our hearts. The situation in the country is almost apocalyptic."

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Waiting for hel Many desperate patients still set out for hospital — and sometimes have to wait for hours in front of them, like this man in a motor rickshaw in Ahmedabad. At least he got one of the increasingly scarce oxygen cylinders. In Delhi alone, according to official figures, there is a shortage of around 5,000 intensive care beds, and some hospitals have almost run out of oxygen.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Clamor for oxygen Many places across the country, like here in Allahabad, are seeing people crowd oxygen refilling stations with empty cylinders to bring their relatives. Oxygen is already being traded at exorbitant prices on the black market. The government is considering stopping operations at oil refineries and other industries that use oxygen for production so it can be provided to hospitals.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Hospital fire fuels tragedy On Friday night, a fire broke out in this hospital near Mumbai. The entire intensive care unit burned down, killing at least 13 COVID-19 patients. The cause of the fire is still unclear. But dangerous fires often occur in India — even in hospitals. The cause is usually poor or outdated equipment. Fire protection is often inadequate and emergency exits are rare.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Non-stop cremations Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 186,000 Indians have died as a result of the coronavirus. Currently, the country is registering more than 2,000 deaths every day. In many parts of the country, such as here in the capital, Delhi, the crematoriums and cemeteries can barely keep up with the number of bodies.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system 'Double mutant' virus variant sparks concerns Some experts say the situation in the country has worsened because of the rapid spread of a particularly contagious new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus, B.1.617. It has prompted many countries to impose entry bans on travelers from India — and even issue travel warnings for the country. The United States has done that even for its citizens already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Waiting for vaccines India is home to more than 1.3 billion people. But less than 2 % of the adult population has been vaccinated so far. That's despite the country being one of the world's largest vaccine producers. But the order came late for Indian pharmaceutical companies to first meet domestic demand rather than exporting jabs. From May 1, vaccines will be available to all Indians over the age of 18.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Mass events fuel COVID-19 spike Experts say it's not just the sluggish vaccination rate that is to blame for the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India. Religious, political and sporting events across the nation have also played a big role. The Kumbh Mela, India's largest Hindu pilgrimage festival, was attended by several million people. During the ritual bath in the Ganges, there were few signs of masks and social distancing.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Risky politics Politics too has set a poor example so far. Regional elections were held in the state of West Bengal at the beginning of the month. There were mass rallies in the megacity of Kolkata during the campaign with leading politicians from the ruling BJP party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part — and were celebrated by thousands of unmasked supporters. Author: Thomas Latschan



"Very recently, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he actually said that those who are found spreading fake news of rumors will be rounded up under the National Security Act and their property will be seized," Sinha explained. She said "local reporters might feel threatened" by such actions by the government.

wd/sri (Reuters, AFP)