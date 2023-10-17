India: Top court to rule on same-sex marriage

India's Supreme Court is expected to deliver a historic judgement on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The BJP government has opposed this move, saying it goes against traditional family values.

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court is expected to deliver a verdict on whether to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

The historic case comes five years after the top court ruled in favor of eradicating a colonial-era law that effectively banned gay sex. Taiwan and Nepal are currently the only countries in Asia that allow same-sex unions.

While Indian society is still largely dominated by traditional values, LGBTQ rights are slowly gaining more acceptance in India.

What would legal recognition change?

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by India's Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard arguments on the case over the course of several days in April and May.

If the court legalizes same-sex marriage, it could lead to significant socio-cultural changes, and adaptations to family laws.

However, the Indian government has opposed the move, arguing that the parliament should debate the matter before. It believes the appeal represents "urban elitist views."

It has also previously said that such marriages are not "comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children."

People from India's LGBTQ+ community say they continue to face discrimination in their daily lives despite the 2018 ruling. They argue that legal backing for gay marriage would safeguard constitutional rights for the community.

tg/wmr (Reuters)