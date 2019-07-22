 India to launch moon mission after delay | News | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India to launch moon mission after delay

India's space agency is set to make another attempt to launch its second lunar mission, a week after an earlier effort had to be called off. Scientists hope to make a soft landing on the moon's unexplored south pole.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII-M1 being prepared for its July 15 launch in Sriharikota (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ISRA)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said it had rescheduled the launch of its mission to the moon for 2.43 p.m. local time (0913 UTC) on Monday.

India's aim is to become the fourth country after the US, Russia and China, to land a spacecraft on the moon.
Read more: The mesmerizing Moon: An astrophysicist unravels its pull on people

Space officials called off the Chandrayaan-2, or Moon Chariot 2, mission at the last minute a week ago, after a "technical snag," believed refer to a helium leak. The launch is set to take place from the island of Sriharikota, just north of the southern city of Chennai.

Aboard the rocket is an orbiter that will circle the moon for about a year taking surface images, and a landing vessel carrying a lunar rover named Vikram.

ISRO chief K. Sivan told The Hindu newspaper on Sunday that there was "no chance for any technical fault to arise now."

"When the technical fault happened, we stopped the countdown, identified the issue, and rectified it."

India's first lunar mission took place in 2008, when an orbiter scanned the surface with radar looking for signs of water.

The country also aims to land a probe on Mars, having already become only the fourth nation to put a satellite into orbit around the planet.

rc/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fly me to the moon - holidaying in space

On July 20, it will be 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. Soon others could follow — even tourists. Comfort might be low, but the experience would be truly stellar. (18.07.2019)  

Apollo 50 Festival: Washington celebrates the moon landing

Space fans can learn all about the moon, Mars and NASA at a three-day event in the US capital. Whether you want to know about satellite imaging or be run over by a Mars rover — it's all there! (19.07.2019)  

The mesmerizing Moon: An astrophysicist unravels its pull on people

Marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, DW spoke with astrophysicist and author Ben Moore about how people have mythologized the Moon over the ages. (15.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Indien Mond Mission Landefähre Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 – India’s second lunar mission 22.07.2019

India prepared to launch its second lunar mission, the first with an actual moon-landing. The ambitious Chandrayaan-2 includes a robot rover to explore the lunar surface close to the moon's south pole.

Indien Raketenstart Südasien-Satellit

Chandrayaan-2 moon mission aims to show India's space prowess 12.07.2019

India wants to solidify its position as a major spacefaring nation by launching its second unmanned lunar mission, which aims to land a rover on the moon's south pole for the first time.

ESA Mond-Dorf

Fly me to the moon - holidaying in space 18.07.2019

On July 21, it will be 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon. Soon others could follow — even tourists. Comfort might be low, but the experience would be truly stellar.

Advertisement