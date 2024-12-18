India: The hidden cost of Tamil Nadu's solar boom

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia: The hidden cost of Tamil Nadu's solar boomTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaHanan Zaffar in Tamil Nadu, India12/18/2024December 18, 2024The growing solar waste reveals inability to deal with its disposal, environmental fallout and a world of informal recycling operators risking it all. Can sustainability truly be sustainable?https://p.dw.com/p/4oJDmAdvertisementEditor's note: This report is supported by the Earth Journalism Network.