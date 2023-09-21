India suspends visa processing for Canadians: company

The suspension of visa services is the latest tit-for-tat move following the murder of an Indian man in Canada. Indian media has cited an anonymous official who confirmed the move.

India has stopped processing for visa applications for Canadians "till further notice," according to a notice that appeared on a visa processing company website on Thursday.

BLS International, an Indian company that offers visa services, displayed on its website an "Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice."

The move comes amid a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, near the Canadian city of Vancouver in June. Canada has said India was involved in the murder, a claim New Delhi has rejected as "absurd."

Confusion over suspension

The notice, which was reported by Indian media, was a source of confusion after it temporarily disappeared from the BLS website minutes after first going up. It later appeared again without explanation.

The Hindustan Times cited an anonymous official who confirmed the suspension, saying "The language is clear and it says what it intends to say."

But Indian consulate websites were down on Thursday, and no immediate comment from Indian or Canadian authorities.

On Wednesday, India's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens residing in and traveling Canada to be cautious due to "politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence."

India warns on Canada travel after diplomatic row To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Canada 'adjusts' diplomatic staff presence in India

Canada's High Commission in India said on Thursday that it would reduce the number of diplomatic staff working in the country over threats made on social media.

"In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats", Canada's mission said in a statement.

"With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India," it added.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India."

ab/rs (AFP, Reuters, EFE)