 India suspends moon mission launch shortly before takeoff | News | DW | 14.07.2019

News

India suspends moon mission launch shortly before takeoff

A "technical snag" led mission control to abort the launch at the southern spaceport of Sriharikota. India wants to become the fourth country to successfully complete a controlled landing on the moon.

This July 2019, photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII-M1 being prepared for its July 15 launch in Sriharikota, an island off India's south-eastern coast.

India's space agency aborted the launch of its second moon mission less than an hour before liftoff early on Monday due to a "technical snag" in the launch vehicle.

"As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wrote on Twitter. "Revised launch date will be announced later."

The agency provided no additional details. It had planned to fire up the Chandrayaan-2, Sanskrit for "Moon vehicle," at the southern launch site of Sriharikota at 2:51 a.m. (2121 UTC).

Read more: #Modi2Moon: What's up with India's space ambitions?

The spacecraft is scheduled to conduct a soft landing on the far side of the moon and deploy a rover to examine water deposits there. The Chandrayaan-1 mission had confirmed the presence of the deposits in 2008.

If the 10 billion rupee ($146 million, €129 million) Chandrayaan-2 mission is successful, India will join the United States, China and Russia as the only countries to have successfully conducted a controlled landing on the moon.

India's nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed the country to show off its technology. He has demanded the ISRO send an astronaut to the moon by 2022.

amp/se (Reuters, dpa, AP)

