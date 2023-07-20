  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
CrimeIndia

Indian court, Modi show 'deep concern' at Manipur violence

14 minutes ago

A video circulating on social media, which showed two women paraded naked on the streets after allegedly being gang raped, has received mass condemnation in India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U9ZG
Women holding Indian national and United Nations' flags take part in a demonstation demanding for the restoration of peace in Manipur state
Women took to the street to protest against violence in India's north-eastern Manipur stateImage: -/AFP

The Supreme Court of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, condemned the gruesome assault on two women in the northeastern state of Manipur, amid ongoing violence between two ethnic groups

"Any civil society should be ashamed by it," Modi said ahead of a parliamentary session.

"The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," Modi told reporters.

He urged heads of state governments to ensure the safety of women and said the incident is "shameful for any civilized nation."

"My heart is filled with pain and anger," he added.

His comments come after the European Parliament urged him to protect minorities in India and act against the violence in Manipur.

India's top court also directed both central and local governments to take immediate steps against the violence.

"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable," New Delhi Television reported the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud saying. 

He also asked the governments to apprise the court of the situation. 

"We are of the view that court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared show gross constitutional violation," the chief justice said. 

India: Ethnic violence in Manipur shows no sign of ending

What do we know about the incident?

Several videos surfaced on social media showing two women from the Kuki tribe who were allegedly dragged into a field, gang-raped, and paraded naked on the street by a mob.

The Manipur police took after the video surfaced and made their first arrest on Thursday morning, Chief Minister Biren Singh said on Twitter, without specifying how many people were arrested.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," Singh said. 

Ethnic violence continues in Manipur

The state of Manipur, especially its capital Imphal, has been in chaos for nearly two months as violence between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki tribe continues to flare up. 

Deadly clashes broke out after the Meiteis demanded to be recognized as a "scheduled tribe." Under India's constitution, this status unlocks economic benefits, political powers, and quotas in government jobs and education. 

The Kuki tribe, in turn, has demanded the resignation of the chief minister.

Hundreds of homes, shops, churches, and other buildings have been burned by angry mobs in the ensuing violence, leaving thousands homeless. More than 100 people have died in the clashes since May. 

mk/sms (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The grain terminal at the port in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russia targets Ukrainian ports

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Saharawi man walking past a wall.

Morocco and Western Sahara: A new conflict brewing?

Morocco and Western Sahara: A new conflict brewing?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean soldiers change position at the truce village of Panmunjom

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

BusinessJuly 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage