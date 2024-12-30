India successfully launches its first space docking mission

India has launched its first space docking mission on top of an Indian-made rocket — an advanced technology seen as pivotal for future space endeavors.

India launched its first space docking mission Monday on an Indian-made rocket, successfully testing the advanced capability.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDex) mission atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.

SpaDex involves deploying two small spacecraft, each weighing about 220 kilograms (around 485 pounds), into a low-Earth circular orbit.

Completing mission will make India 4th country ever to have achieved the feat

"I'm really happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the launch of PSLV 60 for the SpaDeX mission," ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said shortly after the launch.

"The rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit." If all goes according to plan, the first docking attempt could occur by January 7, he added.

If India is able to complete an unmanned docking, it will become the fourth-ever country to have achieved the feat — alongside the US, Russia and China — seen as pivotal for future space endeavors.

SpaDex lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh state at 1630 GMT.

Technology essential for India's space ambitions

The technology is essential for "India’s space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc.," ISRO authorities wrote in a mission overview , using the official name for India's planned space station.

"In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives," officials said.

