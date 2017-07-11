India steps up COVID vaccination drive with government under pressure

At the beginning of 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

"India took a proactive public participation approach and developed a COVID-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight COVID," he said at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue on January 28.

Three months later, the coronavirus is spreading out of control, and India's shaky health care system is crumbing. The government is now facing both a public health crisis and a crisis of accountability.

India is currently reporting record-high infection rates, with more than 300,000 infections for the past week. During the first wave of infections, the highest daily infection rate hovered around 100,000.

The central government has been accused of not bolstering healthcare systems after last year's wave. Overloaded hospitals across the country are turning away patients, and people are fending for themselves to get treatment like medical oxygen.

Some people are asking for help on social media platforms to find hospital beds for their loved ones. Even healthcare facilities, such as Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, have had to ask for help on Twitter as they were running out of oxygen.



Indian states and union territories have urged the central government to provide more assistance with securing health care supplies.

The severity of India's second wave has prompted the US, UK, Germany and other EU nations to send help. Even India's rival Pakistan has said it would send aid.

India expands vaccine eligibility

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said there is no need for a "crisis of confidence," and maintained that there are no shortages of diagnostic capacity and vaccines.

The "accelerated phase 3 strategy" for vaccinations now makes anyone aged above 18 years eligible for a vaccine shot. People can register via an app starting Wednesday.

Previously, eligibility had been limited to Indians aged above 45 as well as health care and frontline workers.

The Times of India reported that many Indian states are concerned that they will not have enough vaccine doses to get the new vaccination drive started.

The health minister maintains that the government is doing all it can to remove restrictions on supplying vaccines to individual states and territories.

"While the dreaded disease is spreading like a tsunami, it was critical to ease the controls and allow a free hand to the state governments as well as the private sector. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we decided to ease the vaccination policy norms," Vardhan said in a blog post shared by the Indian Ministry of Health.

Vardhan added that an attempt was being made to "spread a great deal of misinformation" about the Phase 3 vaccination drive by the BJP's opponents seeking to "politicize" the pandemic.

More vaccines needed?

However, India's policy of exporting vaccine doses before the new COVID infection wave was apparent has drawn massive criticism. In March, India said it would delay deliveries to the WHO's COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

On April 16, India said it would ramp up production of Covaxin, the vaccine developed domestically by Bharat Biotech.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines and producer of AstraZeneca doses, says production is being delayed by a shortage of raw materials supplied by the US.

Public forecasts by the two vaccine producers show their total monthly output of 70-80 million doses will only increase in two months, Reuters news agency reported.

India recently also allowed the import of foreign-made vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for emergency use.

It is unclear exactly how many vaccine doses are currently available in India. The Times of India on Wednesday, citing health officials, reported there are 10 million doses currently available, with another 8 million are being made available over the next several days.

More oxygen on the way?

In the meantime, as local health authorities wait on vaccine doses, government officials have announced plans to make more medical oxygen available, including easing import restrictions and providing special trains to deliver oxygen to cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that 40 countries have pledged their support.

"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.

As India's government races to acquire more medical equipment and vaccines as it deflects criticism, the virus continues to spread

Sarayu, a 24-year-old IT professional in the southern city of Bengaluru, told DW her entire family of six tested positive for COVID.

"We are all healthy and active, with no comorbidities. Yet, my brother and mother required hospitalization, while the rest of us are also suffering. We have hardly been going out, and we are taking all necessary precautions. No one is safe this time," she said.