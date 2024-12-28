India: State funeral held for former PM Manmohan Singh

The 92-year-old Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tribute, had called Singh one of India's "most distinguished leaders."

The state funeral for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh began on Saturday as mourners gathered in the capital bid farewell to the leader who oversaw the country's economic liberalization.

On Saturday morning, Singh's body was brought to his Congress Party headquarters in New Delhi, where leaders and supporters paid their tributes.

Later, Singh's body was taken to the crematorium for his final rites, amid beating of the drums by soldiers.

Singh celebrated for wisdom and integrity

The Indian government had announced a seven-day state mourning period.

All cultural events have been canceled, while government building across India are flying the national flag at half-staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral.

Rahul Gandhi, the current leader of the opposition Congress Party, had said that Singh "led India with immense wisdom and integrity."

US President Joe Biden had hailed him as a "true statesman" for fostering economic progress and strengthening ties with the US.

A mild-mannered technocrat

Born in then British-ruled India in 1932 in what is now Pakistan, Singh earned degrees from Cambridge and Oxford and held key senior civil service posts, including central bank governor.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh is best remembered for his work as a finance minister in 1991 overseeing India's economic liberalization, to avert a potential economic crisis.

He first became Prime Minister of India in 2004, followed by a second term in 2008.

Singh was celebrated for steering India through a period of rapid economic growth and sealing a landmark nuclear deal with the US.

