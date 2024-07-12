India: Stars turn heads at Anant Ambani wedding

The youngest son of Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, got married in an opulent wedding ceremony. Several celebrities and international political and business luminaries were on the guest list.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son got married on Friday, marking the culmination of a wedding extravaganza that lasted nearly seven months and brought into focus the staggering wealth and influence of the richest man in Asia.

Anant Ambani — the youngest son of the tycoon — got engaged to Radhika Merchant — the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant — in December last year.

The couple wed in a Hindu ceremony at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani is the world's 11th richest person Image: Reliance Industries/AP/picture alliance

Among the guests attending the event were: Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former United States Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt.

Mukesh Ambani reportedly hired 100 planes to fly his guests to the party Image: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo/picture alliance

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet were also said to be present along with several other global business leaders, India media reports said. Social media showed global celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hollywood wrestler John Cena join the festivities.

According to a report from the Reuters news agency, Mukesh Ambani hired 100 planes, including three Falcon-2000 jets, to fly his guests to the party.

India: One wedding, seven months, 320 million dollars To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Who is Mukesh Ambani?

The 67-year-old Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services.

With a fortune of over $123 billion (€113 billion), he is ranked as the 11th richest person in the world, according to the Forbes billionaires list.

He is also an important ally of India's right-wing Hindu nationalist leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Critics of Ambani said his company has thrived mainly because of political connections during the Congress governments in the 1970s and 80s and later under Modi's rule since 2014.

The grand Indian wedding

A recent report by Outlook put the estimated cost of the entire wedding celebration at Rs 4,000-5,000 crore (approximately $600 million), which amounts to just 0.5% of the Ambanis' net worth.

While Anant's engagement ceremony was a private affair at a temple in the northern state of Rajasthan, it was followed by a string of celebratory events that featured performances by pop stars, including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

In March, Mukesh Ambani threw a pre-wedding bash for the couple in Gujarat, which was attended by nearly 1,200 people from around the world, including tech moguls Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan attended a pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani in March Image: Reliance group/AP Photo/picture alliance

Singer Rihanna charged between $8-9 million for her performance at the event, according to some Indian media reports.

The Ambani family with Rihanna Image: Reliance Industries/Handout/REUTERS

In May, the Ambanis and their guests jetted off on a four-day luxury cruise in Europe.

Early in July, Ambani and his wife Nita hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples ahead of their son's wedding.

Last week, Canadian singer Justin Bieber held a performance as part of the latest pre-wedding festivities of the billionaire heir.

